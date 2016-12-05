Stalemate for Blues against Linnets

Southern League Premier Division: Dunstable Town 0 King’s Lynn Town 0

Dunstable Town were held to a goalless draw at home by King’s Lynn Town on Saturday, as they stretched their unbeaten run to CHECK games.

The hosts brought in Jack Green as Alex Cathline served his one game suspension, while Jhai Dhillon was on the substitutes bench after his long awaited return from injury, Kelvin Bossman starting in attack and Jamie Head retained his place in goal.

Dunstable kept up their recent momentum early on, as Green went clean through but was denied by keeper Alexander Street.

The Linnets’ only real threat was Michael Clunan’s 25-yard free kick was was easily stopped by Head, as a promising move between Vences Bola and Bossman eventually came to nothing.

Zack Reynolds, who has a penchant for artistic play, weaved through and sent the ball to Bola who released Danny Green, before play was stopped for an infringement, while Danny Talbot’s free kick hit the wall, with Reynolds over the top too.

Jack Green’s set-piece drew a decent stop from Street, while he was also denied by the keeper again in the second period, before blocking Bola’s effort with his outstretched foot.

For the Linnets, Lee Stevenson blazed over, but Dunstable looked the more likely, Talbot’s free kick shaving the bar.

A deadball delivery from substitute Jack Hutchinson saw skipper Adam Pepera head over, while Clunan’s weak attempt was easy for Head.

The best chance of the half came when Bossman was put through on goal, only for the striker to opt for a pass as the opportunity went begging.

Ryan Hawkins came quite close in the dying minutes and a late flurry of attacks from Dunstable saw them nearly nick all three points, but both sides had to make do with a point.

The Blues, in seventh, host leaders Leamington on Tuesday night.

Dunstable: Jamie Head, Zack Reynolds, Gedeon Okita, Danny Talbot (Shane Bush), Sam Doolan, Adam Pepera (C), Vences Bola, David Longe-King, Kelvin Bossman, Daniel Green, Jack Green (Jack Hutchinson).

Subs not used: Jack Smith, Adam Moussi, Jhai Dhillon.

King’s Lynn Town: Alexander Street, Ryan Hawkins, Jordan Young, Sam Gaughran (C), Daniel Quigley, Lee Smith (Shaun McWilliams,), Michael Clunan, Lee Stevenson, Toby Hilliard (Jacek Zielonka), Kurtis Revan (Danny Emmington), Samuel Warburton.

Subs not used: Dylan Edee, Charlie Congreve.

Star man: David Longe-King.

Attendance: 151.