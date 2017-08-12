Totts up and running with Southgate win

Have your say

Totternhoe got their SSML Division Two season up and running with a 3-1 victory at home to AFC Southgate on Saturday.

Tony Ellis put the Totts in the lead on 39minutes, finishing well from Harry Rimmer’s cross.

Mitch Brent doubled the lead three minutes into the second half, turning in Ash Farmer’s delivery.

Southgate pulled a goal back on 55minutes, but Mitch Brent wrapped the game up deep into injury time with a cool finish.

Boss Chris Robson said: “It’s very pleasing to get off to a winning start.

“I felt the first 30 minutes we looked a bit nervous and struggled to get hold of the game.

“Southgate who are a good side caused us a lot of problems but we’re a bit wasteful in front of goal.

“Once we settled we took control and took the lead from a well worked goal and we went on to cruise, scoring a second straight after the break.

“A freak decision from the referee allowed Southgate back into the game. He blew his whistle for a foul and everyone on the pitch stopped playing except a Southgate player who in frustration slammed the ball at goal.

“Thankfully it didn’t affect the outcome and we wrapped up the game with the last kick.

“Overall very pleasing to start with a win and against a team which I expect to be towards the top of the table come May.”

Totternhoe visit Mursley United this weekend and travel to Aston Clinton on Tuesday.

The 61 FC (Luton) began their campaign last night with a trip to Pitstone & Ivinghoe United, while they are on the road at Berkhamsted Raiders this weekend.