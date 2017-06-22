Webster does the double at Hatters Ladies awards night

Luton Town Ladies held their awards evening for the 2016-17 season on Friday night, with Hatters goalkeeper Craig King in attendance to help with the presentations.

For the first team, midfielder Nicola Henman won a double award as she picked up Manager’s Player and Player’s Player of the Year, while Joanne Rutherford claimed the Golden Boot.

Lucy Webster took home the Young Player of the Year for the senior squads after an outstanding first season in the FA Women’s Premier League.

In the Development squad, Player’s Player was awarded to Elena Pierides, Manager’s Player went to Kezia Hassall and Golden Boot was picked up by Jodie Bellinger.

The youth set up had their trophies too, with the U18s going to Emily Wilson (Player’s Player), Frankie Johnson (Supporter’s Player), Charlotte Motto (Manager’s Player) and Abbie McGrath (Golden Boot).

For the younger teams, the Golden Boot winners were Carla Todd (U10), Shanice Lewis (U12) and Bethany Phillips (U14).

Manager’s Player went to Kirsten Naylor (U10), Inniyah Khan (U12) and Malika Wazir (U14).

Player’s Player was won by Carla Todd (U10), Lilac Wilson (U12) and Hannah Major (U14) and Supporter’s Player was awarded to Scarlett O’Dell (U10), Robyn Matthews (U12) and Hannah Major (U14).

There were two special Chairman’s awards given out, one for the club’s most improved player and that went to Maisie Bance.

The award for outstanding contribution to the club went to Kim Newns and Jodi McClelland for their help with the various youth teams this season.