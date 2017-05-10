Hill’s knock in vain as Town suffer an opening day defeat

Dunstable Town were edged out by three wickets at near neighbours Flitwick in their opening Saracens Herts League Championship clash on Saturday.

The visitors opted to bat first, as they collapsed to 47-5 with their top order in tatters.

They were given some respectability thanks to a 34-run stand between Luke Cherry (19) and Guy Hill, but once the former was out, there was little resistance.

In the end, Hill was left stranded on a valiant 45 not out, as Dunstable were dismissed for 113.

Despite Harry McBrearty striking early in Flitwick’s reply, it looked like the hosts would ease to victory as they reached 70-1.

However, Dunstable’s bowlers ensured a real wobble, as they slipped to 91-7, with Ben Welch (4-20) and Mike Alston (2-17) doing the damage.

Flitwick regrouped and an unbroken stand of 23 took them over the line, reaching 114-7 in the 32nd over.

The IIs went down by seven wickets at home to Hatfield Hyde in Division Four A.

Batting first. Dunstable were skittled for 97, as only Richard Kilduff (25), Andrew Boocock (19) and Adam Lewis (10) reached double figures.

The result was never in doubt from then, as Hatfield made 98-3, with wickets for Lewis (1-16) and Joe Thorne (1-33).

Dunstable’s IIIs beat St Margaretsbury by 73 runs in Division Seven B.

Adam Stearn top scored with 45, while Ian Horton (39), Steve Rumball (33) and Paul Gilber (22) all contributed in a total of 196 all out.

Harry Wright then took 3-28, with Anil Madduri claiming 3-32 as Saints were dismissed for 123, Stearn finishing with 2-11.

On Sunday, a stunning century from Ben Abbott saw Dunstable hammer Langford by nine wickets in their Beds County League Premier Division encounter.

Chasing 179 to win, Abbott smashed 119 not out from just 58 balls with 11 fours and 10 sixes, while Jonny Rice was unbeaten on 47, as they made 181-1 in the 18th over.

Langford had reached 178 all out in their innings, thanks to Jack Kilduff’s 4-36 and Sam Cherry’s 3-17.

The IIs also triumphed, beating Blunham by 18 runs in Division Two.

Opener Ned Whitney made 85 from 113 balls, while David Barker added 41 and Ian Horton hit 30 as Dunstable closed on 256-4 from their 45 overs.

Langf0rd pushed them close, but Ian Gilbert took 3-37 from nine overs, while there were wickets for Joe Moss (2-42) and Adam Lewis (2-57) as they fell narrowly short on 238-8.

The IIIs lost to Eversholt in Division Four by eight wickets.

Paul GIlbert made 68 as Dunstable rached 142-3 from 40 oversm wbef Eversholt eased to 144-2 in the 23rd over.