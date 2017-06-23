Howard hammers a superb ton for Pirton

Jake Howard scored a magnificent century as Pirton hammered Luton Town & Indians IVs in their Saracens Herts League Division Eight A clash on Saturday to remain top of the table.

The hosts won the toss and chose to bat, as although they lost an early wicket, Howard joined forces with Paul Hockley (41) to put on 191 for the second wicket.

Pirton then put their foot on the accelerator late on, as they reached 289-9 from 50 overs, with Howard reaching a marvellous 162 from just 89 balls.

For Indians, Sam Parkar took 3-63, while Samsher Singh claimed 3-55.

Luton’s reply was stunted by Ryan Perera who picked up 6-33 from 14 overs, with four maidens, as Janak Trivedi made 26.

A resilient performance by Parkar with the bat (27), looked to salvage a draw.

However, Perera finally had the better of him, with the tail-ender caught behind, six overs short of the draw as Indians were all out for 132 to lose by 157 runs.

Youngster Benjamin Bayley, who making his debut for Pirton at only 13 years of age, didn’t look out of place, managing to bowl five overs, two maidens for only seven runs as he claimed his first senior wicket.

Pirton visit Hertford IVs this weekend.

Indians first team remain firmly rooted to the bottom of the Premier Division as they lost their seventh game from seven this season, beaten by Welwyn Garden City.

Prayag Katechia and Silus Charles hit 39 and 30 respectively as they were all out for 170 as Welwyn then reached 174-2 from just 36.3 overs.

The IIs are up to fourth in Division Three B after a six wicket win against Hemel Hempstead IIs.

Ali Ul Haq took 3-24 as Luton bowled their visitors out for just 151 before Masood Mahmood guided Luton to 152-4 with his knock of 46.

The IIIs lost out to Hertingfordbury by seven wickets as after reaching 140, their opponents made 141-3.