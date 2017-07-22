Indians finally avoid defeat

Luton Town and Indians avoided defeat in the Saracens Herts Premier for the first time this season after a rain-affected winning draw against Bishop’s Stortford at Wardown Park on Saturday.

Ali Hassan and Dhruv Patel shared a stand of 133 for the fifth wicket before Hassan was run out for 70.

Patel went on to score an unbeaten 68 as Luton reached 204-8 from 52 overs.

Mohammed Irshad then claimed his first five-wicket haul of the season with a brilliant 5-19 from 17 overs but Luton couldn’t quite bowl Stortford out, the visitors finishing on 119-9 from 51 overs.

The IIs were also held as after racking up 310-5 against Sawbridgeworth, saw their opponents resist on 142-6.

Indians IIIs went down by three wickets to Flamstead, all out for 172, with the hosts reaching 174-7.

Luton Town & Indians lose a wicket against Ampthill on Sunday

The IVs did win though, as they reached 184-8 in reply to Flitwick IIIs’ 181, getting home by two wickets.

Luton’s Beds County League Premier Division match on Sunday had to be abandoned after an injury to opening bowler Gagan Kashyap at Ampthill Park.

Dhruv Patel hit an 84-ball 83 including a 98-run stand with Kunal Gawand who made 64 from just 37 balls.

Karanjit Singh then scored 38 as Luton reached an impressive 271-7 from 42 overs but the game was stopped with the hosts on 46-1, when Kashyap was struck on the head, although the club has since tweeted he is back home and resting.

The IIs were condemned to another defeat as they were beaten by Ickwell.

Tegbir Singh and Arshdeep Singh shared four wickets as Luton were set 266 to win and the hosts looked good at 143-4 after a 116-run partnership between Daniel Gould (55) and Janak Trivedi (56), but collapsed to 157-7 and could only reach 211-9.

Zane Haroon hit 33 for the IIIs whilst Samsher Singh added 30 not out but they couldn’t prevent Luton being bowled out for just 114 at Lancaster Avenue.

Luton took eight wickets in reply with Singh’s 3-12 but Ampthill IIs reached 115-8.

The IVs batting woes continued as they were bowled out for just 92 by Aspley Guise. Sultan Nawaz took 5-20 in reply as the hosts reached 93-7.