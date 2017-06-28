ATHLETICS: Blair finishes ninth in France

Luton AC’s javelin thrower Jo Blair finished ninth in the European Athletics Team Championships Super League competition in Lille, France over the weekend.

The 31-year-old threw well below her PB of 57.44m at the event, managing a top distance of 50.61m.

The event was won by Barbora Spotakova from the Czech Republic as she landed 65.14m, while Belarus’s Tatsiana Khaladovich was second with 64.60m and Marcelina Witek third with 60.98m.

Great Britain were pipped to an overall podium finish as the men’s 4x400m relay team came ninth in the final event.

Germany were the winners, with Poland in second and France coming third.

Result: 1, Barbora Spotakova, 65.14m; 2, Tatsiana Khaladovich, 64.60; 3, Marcelina Witek, 60.98; 4, Katharina Molitor, 60.71; 5, Sofia Ifantidou, 58.21; 6, Hanna Hatsko-Fedusova, 56.02; 7, Paola Padovan, 55.45; 8, Lidia Parada, 51.05; 9, Jo Blair, 50.61; 10, Alexia Kogut Kubiak, 50.11; 11, Lisanne Schol, 49.94.