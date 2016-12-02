ATHLETICS: Mixed bag for Luton AC

The second Chiltern League fixture was held recently at Teardrop Lakes in Milton Keynes.

Luton Athletic Club took 40 athletes to the meeting but despite some good performances, a depleted Senior men’s team led to another disappointing result leaving the club propping up Division One.

Rosie Keane again lifted the spirits of the club with a convincing win in the ladies race as following her home was Charlene Jacobs-Conradie in ninth, Claire McMahon-Adiee (13th), Jo Winfield (29th) and Louise Bentham (48th), who as a team jointly lead the Masters division.

Another successful team was the U11 girls who were led home by Holly Lathwell in 13th, as they finished fourth out of 20 competing teams.

Other top 20 individual performances, in their respective age groups, came from sisters Leah and Libby Jay 10th and 11th, Luke King 12th, Jed Noblett 13th and Ryan Saint 17th.

Luton host the next fixture on Saturday at Stopsley Common where over 1,200 runners are expected to contest 10 races starting at 11.30am.

Results, U11 Girls: 13, Holly Lathwell, 7.20mins; 32, Cynthia Adeniran, 7.55; 39, Charlotte Douglas, 8.10; 42, Sienna Duncan, 8.13; 47, Goda Marcinnkeviciute, 8.16; 49, Annya Nanton, 8.18; 50, Grace Smith, 8.20; 53, Rufaro Dyirakumunnda, 8.29; 69, Chelsea Currant, 9.27. U11 Boys: 49, Trey Duncan, 7.29mins; 50, Joseph Prempeh, 7.30; 51, Rojae Webb, 7.31; 56, Aaron Otah, 7.27; 63, Dylan Winfield, 7.46; 87, Jamie Ledger, 8.33. U13 Girls: 10, Leah Jay, 10.56mins; 50, Sophie Ledger, 12.46; 57, Jasmine Sammons, 14.03. U13 Boys: 18, Daniel Bentham, 10.21mins; 23, David Adeniran, 10.26; 31, Max Winfield, 10.36; 54, Antonio Conradie, 12.17. U15 Girls: 11, Libby Jay, 14.27mins; 19, Elizabeth Bentham, 15.17; 24, Milly Soanes, 16.12; 29, Violet McMullen, 16.56; 34, Leah Carbin, 17.43; 36, Shadie Estekim, 18.11; 40, Ellie Sammons, 18.57. U15 Boys: 13, Jed Noblett, 16.19mins; 26, Antonio Khan, 17.34. U17 Girls: 29, Georgia Nunn, 22.27mins. U17 Boys: 12, Luke King, 21.38mins; 17, Ryan Saint 22.47; 20, Joshua Mitchell, 23.28. Senior Ladies: 1, Rosie Keane, 21.18mins; 9, Charlene Jacobs-Conradie, 23.27; 13, Claire McMahon-Adie, 23.39; 29, Jo Winfield, 25.46; 48, Louise Bentham, 27.04. Senior Men: 63, Rhys Lewis, 35.47mins; 65, Shane Jay, 35.56; 166, Keith McLellan, 42.03; 229, Richard Harvey, 49.42; 243, Paul Brookes, 54.06.