Dunstable claim Tom Williams Cup

Dunstable Swimming Club held The Tom Williams Cup at Dunstable Leisure Centre earlier this month, with the competition held to commemorate an exceptional young man, who remains greatly missed by everyone.

The hosts invited Flitwick, Linslade Crusaders, Potters Bar and Reading for a competitive night of racing as DSC began with six first places by race 20.

The Dunstable SC members who competed in the Aquathlon

That ensured they took an early lead and by event 30 were some 24 points ahead of Reading in second place.

Dunstable kept battling too and in the last session of 11 races, managed four victories and a second place in the amazing squadron at the end which saw the club a deserved winner of The Tom Williams Cup, with 19 first places and 19 second places.

Swimmers of the gala went to Jessica Medlicott and Walter Hackett, who achieved a new club record, clocking an incredible 29.42secs in the 50m Boys 14yrs butterfly, while a host of others managed PBs too.

The gala also raised £1,081.90 which will be donated to CHUMS charity.

Result: 1, Dunstable, 258pts; 2, Potters Bar, 219; 3, Reading, 209; 4, Linslade Crusaders, 195; 5, Flitwick Dolphins, 157.

On the same weekend, two of DSC’s swimmers competed at the Luton Level 1 Long Course meet, in the 50m pool at Inspire.

Walter Hackett went in the 14 yrs boys section and managed 30.23secs in the 50m backstroke, plus 2.24.58mins in the 200m backstroke, which was a new long course club record and PB, making him 34th in GB.

He also had another long course record and PB of 34.37secs in the 50m breaststroke, 1.06.07mins in the 100m backstroke and 1.02.14 in the 10m freestyle too.

Meanwhile, William Hamm swam in the 12 year old 200m butterfly, gaining a new long course PB of 3.08.84 to pick up a silver medal and set a new club record too.

Finally a large squad from DSC competed at the May Bedford Junior Aquathlon that comprises of a timed run and swim.

First places: Ruby Collins, Yr 8; Ryan Roberts, Yr 7; Joshua Hamm, Yr 6; Eva Meenan, Yr 5. Second places: Hannah Swan, Yr 4; Isabella Porzio, Yr 7; Sam Mead, Yr 10. Third place: Billy Mead, Yr 7. Fourth place: Lily Swan, Yr 7. Fifth place: Thea Brazel-Hawkins, Yr 6. Seventh place: Erin Meenan, Yr 3.

Dunstable SC also continued their Chiltern League campaign in the third and final round at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre in Leighton Buzzard.

The team started five points clear of the rest of the sides competing, but unfortunately the evening wasn’t going to be theirs, finishing in fourth place.

DSC were up against Linslade Crusaders, Witney, Leighton Buzzard, Letchworth and Flitwick Dolphins, but some disqualifications for swimming too fast cost DSC six points.

Despite gaining eight first places and 10 seconds, the team had five DQ’s as they ended in fourth place and third overall in the league.

Swimmers of the gala went to Amy Shaw and Tatenda Musendeki.

Result: 1, Linslade Crusaders, 216pts; 2, Leighton Buzzard, 192; 3, Witney, 171; 4, Dunstable, 166; 5, Flitwick, 151; 6, Letchworth, 108.

Finally, a small squad of DSC regional targeted swimmers also took to Luton’s Inspire long course competition recently.

Full results - Girls: 50m Breaststroke, 13yrs: Isabella Porzio, 40.98secs, PB; Rhianne Carrick, 39.63, PB, RQT. 14yrs: Maia Morgan, 37.81, WRT, C/R. 200m IM, 13yrs: Rhianne Carrick, 2.46.98mins, PB, C/R. 100m Backstroke, 13yrs: Jessica Kefford, 1.14.90mins, PB, C/R. 100m Freestyle, 13yrs: Jessica Kefford, 1.08.43mins, PB. 50m Butterfly, 13yrs: Rhianne Carrick, 33.92secs, PB, C/R, RQT. 50m Freestyle, 13yrs: Isabella Porzio, 32.91secs, PB. 50m Butterfly, 14yrs: Kinga Popow, 34.82secs, C/R. 200m Breaststroke, 13yrs: Isabella Porzio, 3.09.02mins, PB, C/R.

Boys: 100m Breaststroke, Open: Will Richards, 1.14.54mins. 50m Backstroke, 14yrs: Walter Hackett, 29.80secs, PB, C/R, fourth in Great Britain; Oliver Ellison, 34.20. 200m Breaststroke, Open: Will Richards, 2.43.14mins, PB, C/R. 100m Backstroke, 14yrs: Walter Hackett, 1.05.55mins, PB, C/R; Oliver Ellison, 1.14.31, PB. 50m Breaststroke, Open: Will Richards, 33.06secs, PB, C/R. 14yrs: Walter Hackett, 35.23secs, PB, C/R.