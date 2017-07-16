Excellent display from Dunstable swimmers

Dunstable SC produced another excellent display in the Terry Davis Watford Open held recently.

Despite the punishing heat poolside, the swimmers all competed brilliantly and there were many PBs, podium finishes and new club records set.

The 10-year-old boys races saw Louis Ellison finish 11th in the 50m freestyle in 39.51secs, while in the 11-year-old category, Elliot Kefford won the 50m backstroke in 36.76, plus the 100m freestyle (1.10.74) and came second in the 50m freestyle (32.01).

The 12-year-old event saw Daniel Richards manage sixth in the 100m breaststroke (1.37.32mins), sixth in the 100m freestyle (1.14.72), 11th in the 50m freestyle (33.71) and ninth in the 50m breaststroke (43.89), while Nyles Whyte earned ninth in the 50m freestyle (32.18), seventh in the 100m freestyle (1.14.76), fifth in the 100m breaststroke (1.36.89) and 10th in the 50m breaststroke (44.30).

Billy Mead equalled a club best in the 50m breaststroke as he timed 40.77 for third, while also earning fifth in the 200m IM (2.50.16), sixth in the 200m freestyle (2.34.28), fourth in the 200m (2.44.08), fourth in the 200m breaststroke (3.14.99), third in the 50m butterfly (36.22), fifth in the 50m backstroke (37.68) and sixth in the 50m freestyle (31.26).

In the 13 years event, Kieran Murray managed ninth in the 100m breastroke in 1.34.52mins, plus fourth in the 100m butterfly (1.19.93), seventh in the 100m freestyle (1.05.75), sixth in the 50m butterfly (34.66), 13th in the 50m freestyle (30.67) and 12th in the 50m breaststroke (44.23).

The same category saw Callum Shepherd earn fifth in the 100m breaststroke in 1.22.72mins, plus fifth in the 50m freestyle (28.77), third in the 100m freestyle (1.03.33), third in the 50m butterfly (32.94), fifth in the 200m breaststroke (2.57.05) and seventh in the 50m breaststroke (38.57).

Walter Hackett set three club records in the 14-year-old boys events backstroke events as he won the 50m race in 29.39 and the 100m in 1.02.98, plus finishing second in the 100m IM (1.07.38).

He also picked up third in the 200m IM (2.25.17), second in the 100m freestyle (59.00), third in the 50m freestyle (27.40) and second in the 100m butterfly (1.08.60).

Sam Mead broke a club record that had been in place since 2007 in the 200m backstroke, finishing fourth in 2.37.11, while he also won the 50m breaststroke in 35.14 and 100m breaststroke in 1.16.01.

He then managed seventh in the 50m backstroke (33.14), ninth in the 50m freestyle (28.57), fourth in the 50m (31.63), and seventh in the 100m freestyle (1.01.77).

In the same category, Oliver Ellison came second in the 50m freestyle in 26.92, seventh in the 100m backstroke (1.12.62), sixth in the 50m backstroke (32.30), fourth in the 100m freestyle (1.00.07), and ninth in the 50m butterfly (33.74).

Oliver Richardson went in the 14-year-old races, taking 19th in the 50m freestyle (33.46) and 20th in the 100m race (1.12.64).

Daniel Tuffnell was entered in the 15-year races and picked up seventh in the 50m butterfly (30.56), eighth in the 50m freestyle (28.00), sixth in the 100m butterfly (1.10.26) and seventh in the 100m freestyle (1.02.80), while George Wilkinson was 13th in the 50m freestyle in 35.55.

Myles Mathias went in the 200m IM coming ninth in 2.35.53 and managed eighth in the 50m butterfly (30.63).

In the 16-year-old competition, Will Richards won the 50m and 100m breaststroke in 33.27 and 1.11.38, while he also took fourth in the 200m IM (2.21.00), third in the 200m freestyle (2.05.37), ninth in the 50m freestyle (26.80), eighth in the 50m backstroke (32.71) and eighth in the 100m freestyle (57.84).

The 18-year-old category saw Alex Neeson manage a best placing of third in the 200m butterfly in (2.25.48mins), while he also swam to seventh in the 200m IM (2.27.23), fifth in the 100m butterfly (1.06.04), 14th in the 50m freestyle (27.41), 12th in the 100m freestyle (59.77), fourth in the 50m butterfly (29.78) and fifth in the 200m freestyle (2.08.94).

In the girls events, Amelia Porzio, racing in the nine years category, was second in the 50m breaststroke in 51.44secs and third in the 50m freestyle, clocking 39.85, while Hannah Swan clocked 41.96 to finish 11th in the 50m freestyle.

The 10-years age-group saw Veronika Popow set a new club record of 1.33.81mins in the 100m backstroke on her way to sixth, plus winning the 100m IM in 1.29.75 and coming second in the 100m breaststroke (1.44.63), seventh in the 50m butterfly (47.08), fifth in the 50m freestyle (36.61), while Jennifer Davies was 10th in the 50m backstroke (47.13), 11th in the 50m breaststroke (54.74) and 17th in the 50m freestyle (39.76).

Bryony Mathias managed fifth in the 200m freestyle (2.58.36), eighth in the 100m IM (1.36.75), sixth in the 50m backstroke (44.22) and eighth in the 50m freestyle (37.03).

Thea Brazel-Hawkins went in the 11-year competition as she managed 10th in the 100m breaststroke (1.52.21), 24th in the 50m freestyle (43.24), 18th in the 100m IM (1.47.06), 14th in the 200m breaststroke (4.08.06) and 13th in the 50m breaststroke (50.80).

Maisie Humphrey was ninth in the 200m IM in 3.13.15, fifth in the 50m butterfly (41.82), eighth in the 50m breaststroke (45.84), 12th in the 100m backstroke (1.38.66) and ninth in the 200m breaststroke (3.39.68).

Isabella Porzio went in the 12 years event, as she won the 100m and 200m breaststroke in 1.26.66 and 3.02.01 respectively, while also managing second in the 200m IM (2.45.27), second in the 200m freestyle (2.28.50), fifth in the 50m freestyle (32.65), third in the 50m breaststroke (40.36) and third in the 100m IM (1.19.48).

In the same age-group, Lily Swan was sixth in the 200m freestyle (2.38.16), 10th in the 50m freestyle (33.28), fourth in the 50m backstroke (38.88) and ninth in the 100m freestyle (1.13.07), while Isabel Tuffnell took 10th in the 50m butterfly (40.57), 14th in the 50m freestyle (34.01), eighth in the 50m backstroke (40.06) and 10th in the 100m freestyle (1.13.46).

Rhianne Carrick swam in the 13 year event, as she managed fifth in the 200m IM (2.44.79), seventh in the 50m butterfly (33.58), fifth in the 200m breaststroke (3.05.21), third in the 100m breaststroke (1.26.18), 10th in the 50m freestyle (31.26) and third in the 50m breaststroke (39.64).

Meanwhile, Ruby Collins was ninth in the 200m IM (2.50.36), sixth in the 200m freestyle (2.24.70), ninth in the 50m breaststroke (43.15), 11th in the 50m butterfly (35.69) and sixth in the 100m freestyle (1.05.81), with Eloise Harper placing 14th in the 100m (1.20.83).

Jessica Kefford equalled a club record in winning the 50m backstroke, timing 33.03, while she also was third in the 200m backstroke (2.36.15), seventh in the 100m freestyle (1.06.26) and fourth in the 50m freestyle (29.92).

The 14-year-old races saw Kinga Popow take fifth in the 100m backstroke (1.19.47), fifth in the 50m freestyle (31.00) and sixth in the 50m butterfly (35.53).

Maia Morgan set three club records too, all in the breaststroke, as she won the 200m race in 2.58.51, came with second in the 100m (1.20.92), and second in the 50m (37.42). She also managed 11th in the 50m freestyle (32.39) and seventh in the 100m IM (1.18.55).

The Open also included an IM skins event, where Will Richards was quick enough to compete. The first stroke was unfortunately backstroke, and this being not one of his strongest strokes he was eliminated, although did pocket £5 for making the skins final.