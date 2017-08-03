Hackett gearing up for English Nationals

Dunstable SC member Walter Hackett is flourishing this season with some excellent performances at the British Summer Championships last week.

Having claimed the top 14-year-old swimmer award at the Beds County Championships in February, Hackett then won gold in the 100m and 200m backstroke, plus silver in the 50m event at the East Region Championships.

That saw the top 24 swimmers in each age group in GB invited to the British Summer Championships (British Nationals) and the next 24 for the home nations (English Nationals).

At the Summer Champs, held at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre in Sheffield, Hackett was 12th in the 50m backstroke heat (29.79secs), plus 17th in the 100m heat in 1.05.20mins.

He is now heading back to Sheffield on Sunday for the English Nationals, where he goes in the 200m event.

Hackett’s form can be put down to his training schedule, as he swims up to six times a week for Dunstable SC under the guidance of director of swimming Tim Hutton.

Since the Regional Championships, training for the club has been difficult because their home pool, Dunstable Leisure Centre has closed for refurbishment.

However, the Dunstable SC committee has done an amazing job of sourcing alternative venues, although this means Walter, and the other swimmers, have been travelling to Aylesbury, Flitwick, Bletchley, Luton and St Albans for pool time.