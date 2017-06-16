Juniors and Seniors impress once more for Dunstable SC

Dunstable SC battled it out against opponents from across the East region when they competed in Senior and Junior regional qualifiers recently.

The first weekend was held at Luton’s Inspire pool, with the next taking place at the UEA Sportspark in Norwich.

For the seniors, Will Richards, Michael Judd and Sam Mead were all in action, as Judd went in the 50m backstroke, gaining a time of 30.19secs.

Mead swum in the 100m breaststroke to clock a PB of 1.19.14mins, while the 200m race saw Richards manage a long course PB of 2.42.54 to gain fifth in the heat and cruise into the final, where he finished fourth in another best of 2.40.44.

All three swimmers went in the 50m breaststroke as Mead swum a short course PB of 35.66secs, with Richards (33.50) and Judd (33.71) both impressing as well.

Head coach Tim Hutton said: “Well done to all three of the seniors. They all did the club proud and great to see them all supporting each other until the end of the event.”

Alex Neeson was also competing in Scotland at their equivalent Regional Championships over the same weekend.

He swam the 200m freestyle, gained a PB in his 50m butterfly too, while also going in the 200m butterfly, 100m freestyle, 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly with some great times, ensuring he qualified for the Scottish Nationals later this year.

DSC then had their highest numbers of youngsters in action for the regional qualifiers, with a total of 11 boys and girls in what was for most, their debuts at these championships.

Billy Mead had six qualifying times in the 12yrs category and gained no less than five new long course PBs, plus club records in the 100m and 200m breaststroke.

He took 21st in the 200m breaststroke (3.18.17, PB) 38th in the 50m butterfly (36.15), 22nd in the 50m freestyle (31.56), 20th in the 100m breaststroke (1.30.36, PB), 22nd in the 100m freestyle (1.10.17, PB) and 18th in the 50m breaststroke (40.68, PB).

Another in the 12yrs category was Finn Meenan, who managed three long course PBs, plus two club records in the 50m breaststroke (40.33, 15th) and 50m freestyle (31.26, 17th).

He also went in the 100m breaststroke, clocking 1.31.38 for 24th.

The clubs best female backstroker, Jessica Kefford, didn’t disappointed in the 13yrs events, as she came ninth in the 50m race, swimming a club record 33.62 to be first reserve for the final.

She also clocked another club best in the 100m race, swimming 1.13.96 for 16th and managed her third PB of 30.66 in the 50m freestyle for 39th place.

Maia Morgan showed why she is the club’s best female breaststroker, as in the 14yrs category, with a spectacular club record and long course PB of 1.26.02 in the 100m event for 27th place, while also finishing 19th in the 50m race in 38.20.

Millie Dudley made her regional debut and produced two gutsy freestyle long course OB swims in the 13yrs age-group, clocking 1.05.63 in the 100m for a club record too, plus 30.64 in the 50 event, finishing 38th.

Oliver Ellison managed two long course PBs in the 14yrs category, achieving those in the 100m freestyle (1.02.27, 25th) and 100m backstroke (1.12.94, 30th). He also went in the 50m freestyle (27.97, 13th), 100m freestyle (1.02.27, PB, 25th) and 50m backstroke (33.44, 31st).

Rhianne Carrick made her regionals debut in the 13yrs event and claimed times of 34.31 in the 50m butterfly for 28th, while finishing 27th in the 50m breaststroke, clocking 40.96, with Ruby Collins swimming 30.26 in the 50m freestyle (22nd) and 1.06.99 in the 100m event (23rd).

Ryan Roberts showcased his freestyle skills in the 12yrs races, with three PBs and two club records too, plus making the final of the 200m race, finishing seventh overall in a time of 2.28.62.

His club records came in the 200m heats with 2.26.61 and the 400m race in 5.15.21 for 13th place, while he swum a best of 31.28 in the 50m event too.

He also clocked 1.08.53 in the 100m race for 13th, plus 45.27 in the 50m breaststroke for 38th place.

The club’s youngest competitor, William Hamm, at just under 11 and a half years of age, went in the 12yrs category and showed great stamina during the meet.

He managed club records in the 50m freestyle (31.96, 31st), 100m butterfly (1.21.66, 21st) and 200m butterfly (3.08.77, 18th).

Finally, Walter Hackett proved what an outstanding swimmer he is, as he picked up two golds and one silver, qualifying for the British National Championships in the summer, a superb achievement.

He won the 100m backstroke in a best 1.04.92, while producing another PB to triumph in the 200m race as well, swimming 2.21.30.

After winning his 50m heat in 29.96, he went quicker in the final, swimming 29.81 for second, while also going in the 50m butterfly (30.50, 17th), 50m freestyle (29.25, 38), 50m breaststroke (35.82, 15th) and 100m breaststroke (1.20.09, 12th).