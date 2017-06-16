King stays on track with England

Promising Luton boxer Sam King has had his stay with the England Boxing Talent Programme extended until May 2018.

The teenager received his letter of confirmation this week, with the aim of focusing on robust development of his skills as well as being taught about the physical conditions and lifestyles traits that are key to progression on the England Talent Pathway.

Sam has been invited to attend two England training squads in June and at least two more per month after that.

England Boxing have also said they may select appropriate competition opportunities for the Luton teenager to represent England in the coming months.

King has had a frustrating season so far, with a lack of action due to 12 of his last 16 opponents pulling out of the bouts.

He is due to finally box again in the UK Golden Gloves Box Cup from July 21.