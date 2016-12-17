Murray races to Euro Team gold for GB in Italy

Luuton athlete Rebecca Murray helped Great Britain to a team gold at the European Cross Country Championships, in Chia, Italy at the weekend.

Competing in the U23 Ladies race, Murray had a fine run, battling all the way to finish as GB’s third scorer in seventh position, just 30 seconds behind the winner, clocking 19:52mins for the 6.15k course.

With Alice Wright (third), Jess Judd (12th), Mari Smith (25th) and Georgina Outten (42nd), it was enough for GB to finish on top of the podium.

Team Leader Spencer Duval said: “We have some formidable teams here which can be seen by the fact that every team won a medal.”