Prosper can’t wait to get back in the ring

Luton boxer Kay Prosper makes his long awaited return to the ring this weekend when he fights Chris Adaway on the Goodwin Promotions ‘Heaven or Hell’ event at York Hall on Saturday.

Prosper has been out of action since October of last year, after suffering a hand injury that required operating on. His last bout saw him lose his nine game unbeaten streak too, defeated on points by Rakeem Noble.

However, he is now taking on Adaway from Plymouth on the same bill as Leon McKenzie’s Southern Area title fight with Cello Renda and the English title fight between Joel McIntyre and Liam Conroy.

Adaway has had 47 pro bouts, winning eight, drawing four and losing 35, but has only been beaten by KO a mere five times to date, as Prosper said: “Chris Adaway is a durable opponent whose record doesn’t do him justice,

“I expect Chris to come out guns blazing and catch me cold seeing as I’ve been out for so long, but I’ve trained hard and will be fully focused on the night.

“At first I was very cautious using my left hand and was feeling pain during training, but as time has gone by and treatment has continued it has become no issue.

“I have been itching to get back in the ring and get back into title contention.”