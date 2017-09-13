Prosper turns on the style as he returns with a win

Luton boxer Kay Prosper returned to the ring with an emphatic points win on Saturday night against Plymouth’s Chris Adaway.

The victory was a welcome relief for Prosper who had not fought in almost a year due to a broken hand sustained in his Southern Area title fight versus Rakeem Noble last October.

Each of the six rounds took a familiar pattern as Prosper stalked his opponent round the ring and landed flurries of combinations that meant Adaway was always in retreat.

Prosper’s trademark powershots were back, although Adaway proved his durability as he took a crushing uppercut in the third.

From the fourth through to the final bell, Prosper’s patience paid off and he cut off the ring to deliver powerful bodyshots and rocked his opponent’s head back several times.

Prosper has now returned to train at Hockwell Ring ABC under the tutelage of coach Paul Webb who was delighted with the performance.

He said: “Kay fought really well, didn’t rush his shots, was disciplined and got six good rounds under his belt.

“It was the perfect opponent to come back to, someone who would push him and make him work.

“Prosper echoed these thoughts, as he said: “I hit him with some hard bodyshots and once he knew what power I had he pulled back and began to cover up.

“I could have gone for the stoppage but I’m just happy to get the rounds in.”

In terms of future plans for Prosper, who now has a record of 10 wins and one defeat from his 11 pro bouts, Webb added: “We have spoken to the British Board Of Control and they consider Kay to be at Southern Area level.

“What we need to decide is, if he takes another test before we go down that route.”

Prosper’s fellow former Hockwell Ring BC fighter Linus Udofia is also in action this month, as he faces Ashley Bailey Dumetz in York Hall on September 23.