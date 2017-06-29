Revee so close to her qualifying time for Poland

Luton AC’s Revee Walcott-Nolan is living up to her reputation as one of the rising stars of the athletic world with some excellent displays.

The 22-year-old’s immediate target was to gain selection for the European U23 Championships in Poland and competing at the trials in Bedford she was narrowly beaten by Scotland’s Mhairi Hendry, losing by three hundredths of a second.

The next step was to gain the qualifying time of 2.03mins and last Wednesday a race was set up by the British Milers club at Watford.

Olympic finalist Lynsey Sharp set off as pacemaker with an overambitious 27 second first 200m with New Zealand’s Katherine Camp and Walcott-Nolan settling in behind.

On the final lap Walcott-Nolan took the lead on the back straight and just held on at the finish line, recording a time of 2.03.02mins.

Winning against a quality field which included World 1,500m silver medallist Hannah England was little compensation with a time 0.2secs outside of qualification, the blustery conditions not helping.

Walcott-Nolan does however take this form to Birmingham over the weekend for the televised British Championships where last year she finished third place in the 1,500m.

The event is also the London’s World Championship’s trials where another Luton athlete Jo Blair is hoping to retain her British title in the javelin.

Throwing a PB of 57.44m at last year’s event a qualifying distance of 61.4m is within her grasp.

Back home Luton AC’s road race series continues with the Wardown 5k this Sunday, starting at 11am.

Entries will be taken on the day and medals will be awarded to all of the finishers this year.