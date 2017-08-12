Reynolds claims a silver for GB

Have your say

Luton boxer Jordan Reynolds picked up a silver medal on his debut for GB Boxing at their 15th International Memorial V.Liventsev tournament in Belarus at the weekend.

Starting in the quarter-finals at 75kg level, Reynolds defeated Anton Stelmahou 5-0 and then followed that by seeing off Andrey Mihaylov 4-1 to reach the final.

However, it was one step too far as he was beaten 5-0 by Vadzim Pankou.

Reynolds tweeted: “Bringing back silver in my first tournament for @TeamGB lost out to former Olympian beat him round 1&3 but didn’t get the result.

“It’s been a great week of progress and experience.”