Reynolds punches his way to Elite finals

Luton fighter Jordan Reynolds reached the final of the England Boxing Elite Championships at the Magna Centre in Rotherham over the weekend.

Boxing in the 75kg section, Reynolds started off against Ben Rees, the current European bronze medallist.

On the bout, Reynolds said: “He was a very slick southpaw from Birtley Boxing Club and this was my first proper fight back in a year so I knew I was going to be rusty.

“However, I couldn’t afford to let that affect my performance as it was three rounds of a high intense paced fight.

“I felt like it was a close fight going into the last round so I stepped the work-rate up and closed the gap and dominated him as I won by points.”

Reynolds was then up against another southpaw in Ben Fail on Saturday evening in the semi-final, as he continued: “Ben is another big puncher knocking his last six fighters out I knew I had to be patient and smart.

“He is the current national champion, but I boxed the best I have. I let my shots go and from all angles and was too slick and sharp for him winning by a unanimous decision.”

Reynolds then had his hardest test against Ben Whittaker, the Team GB number one, Commonwealth silver medalist and ranked number one in the UK during the final.

He went on to lose on points, but added: “In the first round I came out mirroring him making it a chess match, landing the cleaner work to win the round.

“In round two I applied the pressure, but felt like I was getting caught on the way in so I went back to boxing in round three.

“It was a very close fight, I felt like it was too close to call, but he won and I couldn’t complain.”