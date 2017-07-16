Second spot for Kerry in Spain

Luton AC athlete Kerry Large won a silver medal at the Paratriathlon World Cup in Spain held recently.

The swim was a tough 750m in the sea, followed by a 20k bike ride up some steep hills and then finishing with a 5k run.

Kerry come out of the water in second and managed to hold off the French competitor to secure a place on the podium.

Large suffers with a nerve damage effecting her lower body and has only started to compete in paratriathlon in 2016, quickly gaining selection to compete for Great Britain internationally four times in 2016 bringing home two silvers and one bronze.

She is currently ranked sixth in world and her long term goal is to make the Paralympic team for Tokyo 2020.

This year, Kerry’s main ambition is to earn selection for World Paratriathlon Championships in Rotterdam in September where she is aiming to finish on the podium once more.

She is a self funded athlete and is looking for sponsorship to help her to be able to make the Paralympics.

If you are interested in supporting her, please get in touch via email at kerrylarge@gmail.com.