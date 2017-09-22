Silver for squash starlet Sophia at Welsh Junior Open

Luton and Dunstable Squash Club starlet Sophia John was in top form at the Welsh Junior Open last weekend.

The tournament is a European Squash Federation Junior Circuit Grand Prix event and this year took place at the Sport Wales National Centre in Cardiff

John was taking part in the girls U15 event which was run as a 16 player draw with first round byes for the top four seeds.

Her first match, the quarter-final, saw her face Sweden’s Tuva Holmberg. John struggled to find her best form but persevered for a hard-fought straight games win 11-3, 11-7, 11-8.

Next up was one of the local favourites, the dangerous Jasmine Son of Wales who earlier in the day had upset number three seed Sofia Rodriquez Bello of Spain in five thrilling games.

However a repeat was never on the cards as John found her best form from the start to win comfortably in three games 11-3, 11-4, 11-7 taking her into the final.

There she faced the excellent Lucy Murchie of Scotland who had reached the final without dropping a game.

John never got to grips with Lucy’s attacking style and went down in straight games 11-5, 11-7, 11-4, to take what was a very creditable second place.

Next up John will be joining the Main sisters, Natalie and Lily in the second leg of Silver Series of England Squash events in Birmingham next month.

This is then followed quickly by the Gold Level British Championships in Manchester.