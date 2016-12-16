Sprinter Matthew is looking for help to fulfil his potential

Luton sprinter Gerald Matthew is hoping to encourage local companies to help him combine his efforts on the track and in the classroom to achieve his goals in the sport.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a superb year, with a host of excellent achievements, including placing first at the 200m in Manheim Bauhaus Junior Gala International, Germany (fourth overall) and earning a first Great Britain selection.

He was also crowned South of England U20 60m Indoor champion, plus the Bedfordshire County 100m champion, junior and senior combined.

Matthew was selected for the World U20 Championships in Poland as part of the 4x100m relay team, helping them to first in heat one and then coming sixth (joint fifth in the World) in the Finals.

He also was second at the Welsh Athletics International 60m, where he was awarded his England vest, plus claiming double bronze at the England Athletics U20 Championships and World Trials 100m and 200m amongst other achievements too.

On his 12 months, Matthew said: “This season has been my best to date. It was the first year I have trained and competed consistently having not suffered any major injuries or setbacks.

Gerald Matthew with Luke Whitby and Sabrina Bakare

“I have been fortunate enough to be selected for GB on three occasions one of which being the World U20 Championships.

“It has been an exciting year full of positive outcomes; it makes you want more.”

Matthew, who went to St Joseph’s Catholic Junior School, Cardinal Newman Catholic School and Luton Sixth Form College is now studying Business and Management BSc at Aston University, Birmingham.

He is well aware that to reach the top of his sport, it will take finances as well as his natural sprinting ability.

Matthew added: “To maintain my progress and continue high level performance I will need to put a greater emphasis on my health, training and general wellbeing.

“Having just moved to Aston University in Birmingham, I am experiencing greater financial challenges that come with living on my own as a student-athlete.

“I have adapted to this well joining a group with Olympic athletes and National coach (Tony Hadley).

“To continue living as a high performing student athlete, I will require an aspect of financial assistance.

“Throughout college I had a part time job working in retail. Long hours and short breaks definitely took its toll often leaving me tired and drained when it came to training and competition.

“I do not wish to continue this trend throughout university however it looks as though this is the route I will eventually have to take.”

If you would like help sponsor Matthew in any way, then contact luton.sport@bedsnews.com.