Superb Sophia finishes a terrific third in Denmark

Young Luton & Dunstable SC starlet Sophia John produced an outstanding performance at the Danish Junior Open last week to finish in third place.

The ESF Junior Circuit Grand Prix event was held at the Herlev Squash Centre, as John took part in the U13 girls event which was run as two round-robin groups of four; with the top two in each of the sections progressing to the semi-finals.

John’s first group B match was against Norway-based Egyptian Camillia Hendy.

After two close games John began to find her best form and dominated the final game for an 11-8, 11-6, 11-1 victory.

Next up was Nova Friberg of Sweden in a rematch of their five game thriller in last year’s fifth/sixth play-off match.

On this occasion John was delighted to win in three tough games 11-7, 11-5, 11-9.

John’s final group game was against hard-hitting US based Israeli, Mika Bardin.

Despite her best efforts John lost in three fiercely contested games 11-7, 11-4, 11-8.

Having finished second in group B, John’s semi-final opponent was the winner of group A, top seed Moa Bonnemark of Sweden.

John never got to grips with Moa’s accurate lob serves and went down in straight games 11-6, 15-13, 11-3.

The third/fourth place play-off was a test of patience for John, with diminutive Scot Jemma Young gamely retrieving all her shots and extending the rallies.

John eventually triumphed 9-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-7 after 42 exhausting minutes to take third place, a terrific effort.

Next up for John will be a tilt at English senior number one, Laura Massaro, when she visits the club in Lewsey on Monday.

The youngster will be focussing on a tilt at the Tecnifibre British Junior Open in Sheffield, the most prestigious junior tournament in the world.