SWIMMING: Dunstable end 22-year wait as they enjoy Junior League win

Dunstable SC enjoyed some excellent results at the Milton Keynes & District Junior Swimming League competition at the Waendel Pool in Wellingborough earlier this month.

All of Dunstable’s selected junior swimmers were available to swim on the night, so the squad were determined to win this third and final round, and they did so quite comfortably.

Up against Witney & District, City of Milton Keynes, Wellingborough, Leighton Buzzard and Oxford B, the gala started well as DSC won a handful of medley and freestyle relays.

In the individual swims DSC held their own well and many swimmers gained new club PBs too.

At the half way point, scores were tight with Leighton Buzzard, but DSC clung on to a lead with 116 points against LB’s 104.

With the most exciting races still to come including the cannon 8x1L freestyle relay, DSC were looking in great shape to take the win showing 13 first places and 13 second places with only one disqualification.

This time DSC were just pipped to the post in the cannon race, but the swimmers had done enough by then to take a convincing win as victories in all three galas, for their first Junior League triumph after 22 years, means a promotion for the club next year.

Head coach Tim Hutton said: “DSC has been expanding rapidly over the past few years and we reaped the benefits of this for Junior League.

“Thanks to an amazing team of coaches, swimmers and parents the club has been able to once again make history with some absolutely brilliant swimming in all three rounds, seeing us win each one convincingly.

“Well done DSC, and hopefully there’s another promotion in the National League before the end of 2016 for the history books.”

DSC’s swimmers of the gala went to Jessica Kefford and Maisie Humphrey who both performed excellently.

The club now look forward to competing in League One of the Junior League that will commence in June 2017.

Result: 1, Dunstable, 207pts; 2,Leighton Buzzard, 189; 3, Witney & District, 180; 4, City of Milton Keynes, 172; 5, Wellingborough, 128; 6, Oxford B, 120.