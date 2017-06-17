TENNIS: Cawsey wins U14 Harpenden Open

Luton’s Callum Cawsey triumphed in the U14 Harpenden Open held earlier this month.

The 14-year-old, currently rated 4.2, received a bye in the first round before easing past William Mawhinney 6-3, 6-2 during his last 32 match.

He was then far too strong for Thomas Stanisavljevic, winning 6-0, 6-3 and went on to brush aside Dean Kirby 6-4, 6-0 in the quarter-final.

Cawsey’s semi-final clash pitted him against Tommy Poli, as he triumphed 6-3, 6-4, before he faced Alex Nakov in the final, sealing a 6-3, 6-3 victory to lift the trophy.

Cawsey followed that up with victory in the U14 boys doubles too with playing partner Mawhinney.

They defeated Misha Koroliov and Luke Bryan 4-2, 4-1 in the quarter-final, before beating Guganeshan Muralitharan and Ryan O’Sullivan 5-4, 4-2.

In the final the pair took on Furqan Lawal and Thomas Stanisavljevic, easing to 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Cawsey also played in the U18s event and defeated Amil Dodds 7-5, 6-3 in the final 16, before his run of wins came to an end, beaten 6-4, 6-3 by William Mclennaghan in the quarter-final.

Benedict Turley from Dunstable was also in action, as he played in the U16 competition, beating Charles Needham 6-1, 6-0 in his first match, before a 6-4, 6-3 defeat to Tommy Smith in the last 16.

He also went in the doubles too with William Walford, as they saw off Jamie Gall and Joshua Ben 4-0, 4-1 in the quarter-finals.

However, the duo went out to Matthew Edwards and Tommy Smith 4-2, 4-2 in the semi-final.

This Sunday, the Senior County Closed Finals Day are being held at Riverside LTC.