Thrower Blair named in GB squad for France trip

Luton AC’s Jo Blair has been selected to represent Great Britain in the European Team Athletics Championships in Lille, France this weekend.

Blair’s last British international was way back in 2006 and she will be up against some of the best throwers in the world, including the twice Olympic champion and world record holder Barbora Spotakova.

With 11 athletes in the field, the Lutonian is ranked 11th but with a few minor adjustments over the last couple of weeks to her technique with coach David Burrell she is confident she will be in the best shape of her life.

Blair is also hoping to produce the sort of throws that made her the current reigning British champion and distances close to her personal best would see her get close to the Commonwealth Games entry standard for Australia next Easter.

Burrell said: “She has worked so hard and has not been beaten by another British athlete for nearly two years now, a fact I’m very proud of.

“The fact she’s British champion and still hasn’t got any sponsors or a backer yet shows she has dug deep and worked so hard to reach her goals.”