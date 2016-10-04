Wrestler heads to Dunstable

HOPE Wrestling is bringing former WWE Superstar, The Boogeyman, to Dunstable Leisure Centre on Saturday, October 8.

The British Professional Wrestling company is presenting its premier wrestling show, Evolution 40 and The Boogeyman will be teaming up with Paul McSherry.

The duo will be taking on the team of Burchill and Blake, who have been wrestling at events across the UK.

Dale Harvey, owner of HOPE Wrestling, said: “HOPE Wrestling are pleased to be able to bring such a huge superstar to Dunstable.

“The town has always been great for wrestling but has suffered in recent years from the closure of its former local company.

“With a superstar of this calibre coming to Dunstable, we are all very excited and certainly hope this will be a new era for wrestling at Dunstable Leisure Centre.

“Hopefully we bring back the glory days that the town has previously experienced.”

The Boogeyman has performed at Wrestlemania and has battled against some of the biggest stars across the globe.

He will be flying from the USA for a three-day trip in the UK.

There will be a chance for fans to meet him and have a photo taken with him.

HOPE Wrestling is expecting around 500 people to be at the event.

Doors open at 7pm and the event starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £6 and can be purchased at www.hopewrestling.co.uk.

>For more information about Evolution 40 and HOPE Wrestling, go to www.facebook.com/Hopewrestling.