No end in sight as Indians lose again

Badal Naik top scored with 41 for Luton Town and Indians but that wasn’t enough to avoid a ninth Saracens Herts League Premier Division defeat on the bounce, as they lost at Radlett on Saturday.

Luton were all out for a mere 118 in 38 overs before taking just two wickets as their hosts reached 119-2.

The IIs hammered Potters Bar IIs by nine wickets as after dismissing their opponents for 202, eased to 203-1.

The IIIs also triumphed, as they saw off Mill Hill Village by six wickets, hitting 125-4 in reply to their opponents’ 123 all out.

Indians IVs remain in a Division Eight A relegation zone despite a solid draw against Harpenden IVs.

Mushtaq Dalvi took 3-33 and Sultan Nawaz 3-28 as they bowled Harpenden out for 199.

Luton could only reach 170-8 from their 47 overs as Dalvi added 55 and Sam Parkar hit an unbeaten 43.

The Sunday first team succumbed to a one-wicket defeat with the final ball of the game against Dunstable in their Beds County League Premier Division fixture.

Ali Hassan’s 95 was the mainstay of Luton’s innings as they totalled 223-5 whilst Kunal Gawand scored 57.

Dunstable were awarded 10 penalty runs after Luton persistently ran down the wicket as although Haroon Afridi and Sukhmeet Singh took three wickets apiece, their opponents reached 224-9.

Ayub Khan, Tegbir Singh and Shuaib Dalvi took two wickets each but the IIs were set 256 to win by Preston.

Gurvinder Singh top scored with 67 and Khan added 52 late on, but it was too little too late as Luton were all out for 171.

The IIIs collapsed to 98 all out while chasing 182 to win against Waresley and Eltisley.

Zahid Khan took 3-39 before adding 20 with the bat, whilst Masood Mahmood top scored with 21.

The Sunday IVs were bowled out for 86 as Zane Haroon scored half of the runs with 43.

Luton took two wickets through Aaron Singh but Eaton Socon reached 87-2 from 22.1 overs.