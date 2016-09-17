ANGLING: Plenty of catches for Luton AC

The Grand Union Canal Taster Session held at the Three Locks went very well at the weekend with over 30 attendees.

The wet weather during the week stirred up the North House residents with regular Carlo Borromeo managing six commons to 22lb 6oz on Mad Baits The Nutz, while it took Steve Osborn just 10 minutes to hook into a 32lb 8oz common known as The Shadow.

At Woodlands Lake, Phil and five-year-old son Charlie caught crucians and commons between 2lb and 7lb fishing sweetcorn in the margins using a pole.

The river at Lavendon Mill has produced a huge bream of 10lb to Neville Hunt fishing worm and bread with a cage feeder.

On Beckerings Reservoir, Bailiff Mark Sessions used his knowledge of the water to land a 24lb common.

Phone/text your catch reports from Luton AC waters to 07704 462635 or email catch.reports@lutonanglingclub.co.uk.

The Over-60s headed to Greensands in Upper Caldecote for a Pairs match last week.

Dave Pearce and Roger Bryant won with five points from Andy Dilley and Tony Evans with seven points, while Maurice McManus and Richard Lear were third with nine points.

This week, the club head to Manor Farm in Upper Caldecote for a club match.