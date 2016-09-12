Double badminton gold for youngster Dalvi

Luton starlet Nadeem Dalvi picked up gold medals in the U13s boys singles and mixed doubles, plus a bronze in the boys doubles at the Badminton England National finals held at Redbridge Sports and Leisure Centre in Essex recently.

The youngster won all three of his group matches in the singles event, beating Adam Burden (21-10, 21-6), Joseph Scott (21-16, 19-21, 21-16) and Imran Wadud (21-4, 21-10) to reach the first round.

There, he saw off Vidun Wedagedera 21-13, 21-18 to make the quarter-finals, where he defeated Jake Prentice 23-21, 22-20.

Dalvi lost the first game of his semi-final clash with Charlie Castle 21-13, before hitting back to triumph 21-17, 21-9 and then faced Blake Hoang in the final, winning 21-19, 21-11.

He paired up with Lisa Curtin to win the U13 mixed doubles, as they had a bye in the first round before beating Daniel Mcmillan and Smrithi Shirol 22-20, 21-15 in round two, and Akshay Narayan and Grace Sherin 21-18, 14-21, 21-15 to make the semi-finals.

There, they beat Thomas Ley and Katherine Arksey 21-15, 21-10 before a 21-17, 18-21, 21-16 final success over Charlie Castle and Estelle Van Leeuwen

Dalvi also partnered Oliver Butler in the U13 boys doubles and defeated Tigh Cook and Jeremy Kurian George 219, 21-8, plus Samuel Baker and Jacob Weekes 21-19, 21-13, plus Owen King and Ayush Panchal 21-8, 21-10 to make the first round.

There the pair had a bye to the semi-final, only to come unstuck against Hoang and Liam Purton 20-22, 21-10, 21-19 to finish in third place.

From this month, Nadeem has moved school to join Webber Independent School in Milton Keynes who in conjunction with former GB & England player, Sara Sankey, have started a badminton academy.

This academy is the first of its kind in England and models itself similar to the Glasgow School of Sport with the aim being to European and future Olympic champions.