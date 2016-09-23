HOCKEY: Chiltern are beaten in their season opener

Chiltern Ladies fell to a 4-1 defeat at Aylesbury IIs in their opening Five Counties League Division One contest of the season on Saturday.

The visitors took an early lead when Niccara Berry’s short corner was smashed home by Emma Cook.

They almost increased the lead as Donna Brown’s effort fell kindly by Berry who was tackled with an open goal to aim at, while Cook drew a brilliant save from the keeper.

Aylesbury hit back though by levelling the scores, and then made it 2-1 moments later.

In the second period, Cook forced two more excellent saves, while star player Donna Brown’s lovely cross was fired wide by Chloe Hutton.

Miranda Ross made a brilliant penalty flick save, but Aylesbury sealed victory with two late goals.

In Division Three, Chiltern IIs were 3-0 winners over Broxbourne IVs.

The hosts were ahead after 25 minutes when Fiona Delivett and Shannon Conder combined for Holly Stewart to score,

It was 2-0 shortly afterwards as Condor’s deflected effort went in, while a good save from Becca Dilley ensured Chiltern led at the break.

In the second half, player of the match Moorhouse and Delivett again linked up for Condor to get the final stick and make it 3-0.

The newly promoted IIIs were beaten 4-0 by Bedford Vs in Division Four as keeper and star player Tracy Farr made a host of fine stops early on.

Bedford led through a fortunate opener, while Chiltern continued to battle in the second period, with Jos Merriman and Rachel Steventon impressing, although Bedford netted three more times to seal victory.