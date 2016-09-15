HOCKEY: Luton ladies lose nine-goal thriller

Luton Town Ladies were narrowly beaten in a nine-goal thriller against Leighton Buzzard on Saturday, as they lost their friendly clash 5-4.

Suzanne Starkey (2) and debutants Beth Carlisle and Luiza Uziello all scored, as Luton begin their Five Counties League Premier Division season at Saffron Walden IIs this weekend.

The IIs hammered Stevenage Vs 7-0 as Helen Beattie opened the scoring, before Tasniem Ferdous made it 2-0.

Siobhan Barden had the third before half time, while in the second period, a great save from Sharna Gough ensured she would keep a clean sheet.

The goals then continued to rain in as Beattie grabbed her second of the game, while Ferdous completed her hat-trick and went on to score a fourth in a comprehensive victory.

This weekend, the IIs start their Division Five season at home to Saffron Walden VIs.

The men’s team enjoyed a 4-0 win over St Neots in their pre-season friendly, while the IIs reached double figures in beating City of Peterborough VIIs 10-4.

The IIIs suffered a hefty 12-0 loss against Potters Bar IVs, however, the young and inexperienced team showed lots of improvement throughout the match, with plenty to take forward for the rest of the season.

This weekend,the EML League starts for Luton, with the firsts at home to Bedford IIIs in Division Three SW, while the IIs visit Vauxhall in Division Four SW and the IIIs entertain Harpenden IVs in Division Eight SW.