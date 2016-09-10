Mixed weekend for biker Scott

Luton motorbike racer Jack Scott headed to Anglesey recently for the latest round of the Aprilia Superteen Challenge.

The youngster was second on the grid for the first race and with the track drying out, he took the top podium spot in both races having an epic battle for the lead with Rhys Irwin in race two from start to finish.

That ensured 50 valuable points for Scott, before on Monday, he had a racing incident in race three which meant he couldn’t finish, before on race four, after taking an early lead, he crashed out.

Scott still leads the championship by 19 points with the next stage at Donington Park.

Before then, Scott has an exciting task as a wild card entrant for the MotoStar series for round 10 at Donington for the British Superbike (BSB) later this month to get a feel for next year’s step up in competition.