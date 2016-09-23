SQUASH: Luton youngsters enjoy a 1,2,3!

Three of Luton’s brightest talents headed to Croydon for the Virgin Active Surrey Open and took all three podium places in the Girls’ U13 category.

First up was Natalie Main, still only 10, who saw off Sussex’s Emily Winton by two games to love.

That match was quickly followed by a ‘local’ derby away from home as Luton pair Sophia John and Lily Main faced each other.

Main played the best squash she has done for some time and ran John very close in both games before going down 2-0.

Next up the younger Main took on Surrey’s Amy Faergemann and she didn’t hang about winning another comfortable match to take her into the semi-final.

Her opponent would be the winner of Kent’s Sophie Hill and her older sister Lily Main as Main showed her experience winning 2-0.

Number one seed Sophia John despatched Emily Winton with almost surgical precision before the Main sisters took the court.

As with any sibling rivalry these matches can often be quite feisty and usually close and there was to be no exception as all three games went to tie breaks, before the elder sister, Lily triumphed 2-1.

Those results meant that Natalie faced a rematch against Winton for third place and LDS team mates Sophia John and Lily Main would play each other in the final.

Winton put up a much stronger show this time against the much more diminutive Main as she won the first. This shook the torpor from Main as she refocussed first to level, then triumph.

The final was a much more one-sided affair between John and Main, perhaps the physicality of her victory over her sister in the semi-final taking its toll, as John won 11-1, 11-2.