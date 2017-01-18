Dees defeat Biggy to finally put an end to their losing streak

Dunstablians enjoyed a rest from league action at the weekend and promptly got back to winning ways by beating Biggleswade 15-12 in their County Cup clash.

The long overdue victory ended a dismal run of form that has seen the Dees lose six league games on the bounce over a two-month spell.

Josh Klymyszyn crossed the whitewash in the first half and Lukas Chamberlain added a penalty as it looked like it was shaping up to be a fairly comfortable afternoon for the Dees when they moved 8-0 ahead at oranges.

After the restart, Biggleswade got on the scoreboard with an unconverted try.

With six minutes remaining, the visitors kicked long and found their way through the Dees defence to add a second try, which they converted to go 12-8 ahead.

However, with seconds on the clock, Chris Chandler broke the line and put the Dees ahead, converted by Chamberlain to give the hosts a 15-12 lead, which was how it remained.

Head coach Dave Marshall said: “We’ve had a lot of the game and were applying pressure, but haven’t been able to convert the possession to points, which is something that we’re all too familiar with.

“We had, quite literally, been in their 22 for most of the second half – we took the game by the scruff of the neck and got stuck into them.”

On Biggy’s late converted score to move ahead, Marshall added: “I thought ‘this can’t be happening.’

“We had enjoyed so much of the game – which has been the pattern over recent weeks. Winning, and losing, is a habit and you can’t help thinking, is this going to happen again?

“But Kev Boland had an excellent game and Toby Mead, who was our man of the match, was exceptional.”

Dees will now face the Bedford Swifts in their semi-final contest at a date to be arranged.

They host St Neots in Midlands Three East South this weekend.

>> Luton RFC are back in action on Saturday in Midlands Two East South, at home to Vipers.