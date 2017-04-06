Excellent showing from Dees against BBOBs

Dunstablians produced a fine performance to defeat Northampton BBOBs in their Midlands Three East South clash at Bidwell Park on Saturday.

The scoring opened when a quick tap penalty saw the ball moved to centre Scott Warren, who skipped and stepped his way under the posts, with Kevin Boland converting.

On 23 minutes, Dees conceded a series of penalties close to their own line that eventually led to BBOB driving over in the corner.

They then added another try to lead 10-7, before Dees hit back as Mattie Anderson and Max Thorne combined for Aaron White-Martinez to crash over the line.

Boland’s conversion left the half-time score at 14-10 to Dunstablians.

After the break, BBOB went over again, but Dees had the ascendancy as Boland kicked a penalty and Toby Mead cruised over after fine work from Ashley Warren, Reeve Harnett and Thorne, who cut across the defence to put in his team-mate.

The final play of the match saw Thorne break from the half way line to touch down, with Boland adding the extras.

Dunstablians visit Northampton Casuals at the weekend and then end their season at home to Northampton Mens Own.

Dees: Charlie Alden, Nathan Aris, Aaron White Martinez, Raymond Carry, Richard Cope, Nathan Dominique, Reeve Harnett, Rhys Thomas, Toby Mead, Kevin Boland, Max Thorne, Tarkan Kranda, Scott Warren, Mattie Anderson, Liam Jenkinson.

Subs: Glenn Brinkley, Ashley Jenkinson-Warren, Sam Wilkins, Damian Daize.

Scores T: Aaron White Martinez, Max Thorne, Scott Warren, Toby Mead. C: Kevin Boland (4). P: Kevin Boland.