Fixtures announced for Luton, Dunstablians and Stockwood Park

Luton Rugby will begin their Midlands Two East South season at home to Pinley, with the match taking place on Saturday, September 9, after the fixtures were announced this week.

The Newlands Road side also travel to Stewarts & Lloyds on Saturday, September 23, before finishing their campaign, away to opening day opponents Pinley on April 21.

Full fixtures

Sept 9: Pinley (H). Sept 23: Stewarts & Lloyds (A). Sept 30: Belgrave (H). Oct 14: Long Buckby (A). Oct 21: Stamford (H). Nov 4: Market Bosworth (H). Nov 11: Market Harborough (A). Nov 25: Oadby Wyggestonians (H). Dec 2: Oakham (A). Dec 9: Old Laurentians (H). Dec 16: Olney (A). Jan 6: Stewarts & Lloyds (H). Jan 13: Belgrave (A). Jan 27: Long Buckby (H). Feb 3: Stamford (A). Feb 17: Market Bosworth (A). Mar 3: Market Harborough (H). Mar 10: Oadby Wyggestonians (A). Mar 24: Oakham (H). Apr 7: Old Laurentians (A). Apr 14: Olney (H). Apr 21: Pinley (A).

Dunstablians are also at home on the opening day of the Midlands Three East South season, as they entertain St Ives (Midlands), with Stockwood Park away at Daventry.

The two clubs meet at Stockwood on September 23, with the return clash at Bidwell Park on January 6.

Dees fixtures

Sep 9: St Ives (H). Sept 23: Stockwood Park (A). Sept 30: Biggleswade (H). Oct 14: Daventry (A). Oct 21: Vipers (H). Nov 4: Leicester Forest (H). Nov 11: Northampton BBOB (A). Nov 25: Northampton Casuals (H). Dec 2: Northampton MO (A). Dec 9: Queens (H). Dec 16: Rushden & Higham (A). Jan 6: Stockwood Park (H). Jan 13: Biggleswade (A). Jan 27: Daventry (H). Feb 3: Vipers (A). Feb 17: Leicester Forest (A). Mar 3: Northampton BBOB (H). Mar 10: Northampton Casuals (A). Mar 24: Northampton MO (H). Apr 7: Queens (A). Apr 14: Rushden & Higham (H). Apr 21: St Ives (A).

Stockwood fixtures

Sept 9: Daventry (A). Sept 23: Dunstablians (H). Sept 30: Leicester Forest (A). Oct 14: Northampton BBOB (H). Northampton Casuals (A). Nov 4: Northampton MO (H). Nov 11: Queens (A). Nov 25: Rushden & Higham (H). Dec 2: St Ives (A). Dec 9: Vipers (A). Dec 16: Biggleswade (H). Jan 6: Dunstablians (A). Jan 13: Leicester Forest (H). Jan 27: Northampton BBOB (A). Feb 3: Northampton Casuals (H). Feb 17: Northampton MO (A). Mar 3: Queens (H). Mar 10: Rushden & Higham (A). Mar 24: St Ives (H). Apr 7: Vipers (H). Apr 14: Biggleswade (A). Apr 21: Daventry (H).