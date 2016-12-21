Luton end losing run in style by hammering Rushden

Luton offered their followers some festive cheer as they thumped lowly Rushden & Higham 81-0 at the weekend.

The results shows just what a difference a week makes as seven days ago a disorganised Luton were humiliated by table-toppers Peterborough, while on Saturday it was the turn of the Newlands side to outplay their opponents.

Rushden have propped up the division all season, while Luton came into Saturday’s game on the back of five straight defeats, but any hopes the visitors had of causing an upset were quickly dismissed as Luton registered their most convincing win of the season.

The hosts were ahead after five minutes and out of sight by half time, as by the full time whistle, they had scored 13 tries without conceding a point.

Rushen were not helped by a series of injuries which saw them reduced to 13 players, but Luton had already dominated up front and were too quick in thought and deed in the backs.

A large pre-Christmas crowd not seen at Newlands for many weeks saw scores from John Kerr (3), Martin O’Grady (2), Tom Garner, Tyler Chant, McMillian, Tyler Pickford, Matt Yang, Callum Strachan, Harry Smith and Jamie Hyde with conversions from Chant ensured the scoreboard ticked over regularly.

First Team manager Steve Evans said: “I was really proud of the lads as they stepped hard on the gas and didn’t take it off until then end.

“All players contributed to the win, and I’m sure they will all now go into the festive period with well deserved smiles.

“The middle of the league table is very close with only bonus points separating a number of teams.

“We have every opportunity to finish at the top if we can stem the flow of injuries the boys have had in the first half of the season.”

Luton are now not in action until after Christmas when they visit Belgrave on January 7.