Luton rack up the points for a first away win since October

Luton RFC ended their four game losing run with a 66-19 victory at bottom side Rushden & Higham in Midlands Two East South on Saturday.

Without an away victory since a 30-29 win at Market Harborough back in October, the result never really looked in doubt once the visitors moved ahead early on.

Taking on a side with just one triumph to their name all campaign, Luton scored first, with Matt Yang crossing and David Hamm converting.

The lead was extended once the same combination did the damage again, while Bones crossed for a score, with Hamm’s boot making it 21-0.

Rushden were on the board with a try of their own, before Tyler Chant dotted down and Hamm converted to make it 28-5.

Both teams then attacked at will, with Rushden crossing for two converted scores, with Yang completing his treble in between and Hamm adding the extras to make it 35-19 to Luton.

From there, Luton dominated proceedings though as Callum Strachan went over, with Hamm doing the rest, as did Joe Murphy with Hamm once again adding the extras.

Ryan Sheppard touched down for try that saw Hamm have a rare failure from the tee with, but he was soon within range after Jamie Hyde crossed.

That took the lead to 61-29 and there was still time for one more try, with Hamm going over himself to complete a handsome victory.

It lifted them Luton to seventh in the league and they finish their season at home to Stamford on Saturday.