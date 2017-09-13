Luton start with a bang against new boys Pinley

Luton RFC got their Midlands Two East South season off to a flying start with a convincing 45-5 win over league newcomers Pinley.

The home side handed debuts to three new players, forward Byron Odell, plus backs Josh McFarlane and David Evans.

Newcomers McFarlane and Evans got on the scoresheet, with additional tries from Aidan Kenny, Ben Murphy, Andy Davey and Jake Hobbs.

Kickers Rik Hobbs and David Hamm added a further 10 points to secure the five league points for the Newlands Road side as first team manager Steve Evans, first team manager said: “The dedication the team had to pre-season training came to the fore in our first fixture.

“We looked fit and in total control throughout and by half time, had taken a 26-5 lead.

“The match was a bad tempered affair with cards being shown to both sides which was incredibly frustrating.

“But we managed to put even more pressure on Pinley in the second half to close the 80 minutes out at 45-5.”