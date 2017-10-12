Park’s Vase dreams are shattered by second half showing

Stockwood Park were knocked out of the RFU Senior Vase at Rugby St Andrews on a Saturday, going down 42-24, with a curate’s egg of a performance.

Showing six changes from their league success the previous weekend, Park’s performance was mixed with some fine team interplay for several of their tries.

However, unforced errors and suspect defending allowed the home team to take control of the match in the second half.

Park were soon behind to a penalty from the home team before they responded instantly with the best try of the match, starting inside their own 22 and finishing with their hard working skipper Jamie Hoque scoring near to the posts.

Centre Matt Jones added the extras, but Rugby responded with their own converted try before Park forward pressure secured a penalty try.

Rugby hit back again with a penalty before further pressure from Park’s forwards saw Tom Edmonds driven over to give the visitors a 19-13 lead.

In a hectic conclusion to the first half, Stockwood conceded two further tries to turn round 23-19 behind.

During the second half Park struggled to take control of the game and conceded three further tries before former Colt, Will Standring, playing in the centre, scored his debut try for the first team in the last few minutes.

This week Park return to league action with a home game against Northampton BBOB, kick-off at 3pm.