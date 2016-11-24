Park well beaten by Hampstead

Stockwood Park continued with their tough introduction to life in London Two North West when they were beaten 52-7 by second-placed Hampstead at the weekend.

The hosts’ skilful and accurate back play put Park’s defence under constant pressure as their powerful right winger ran in four tries.

With regular scrum half Alex Lovell unavailable through injury, Park gave a first team debut to 18-year-old Frank Daley, last season’s Colts captain.

The teenager had a good game both in attack and defence, making a promising start for the 1st xv.

Stockwood again were generally a match for their opponents in the tight forward play with lock forward Michael Powell, returning from an injury lay-off, adding strength and energy to their pack.

Fellow lock forward Tom Edmonds was prominent in the line-out and skipper Jamie Hoque produced, once again, a high tackle count.

However when the ball reached open play, Park were unable to make progress in their backs while Hampstead maximised their possession with five tries in the first half and a further three after the break.

Park scored their consolation try when fly half James Hankey finished off some good play between forwards and backs, full back Jason Carr converting.

Next week Park entertain Welwyn at home in an important bottom of the table clash.

>> Luton RFC suffered their third straight Midlands Two East South defeat when they lost 22-10 at Olney on Saturday.

Aiden Kenny and Tyler Chant both went over for the visitors although the result has seen Luton drop down to sixth in the table.

They host second-placed Oundle at Newlands Park this weekend.