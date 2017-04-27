Rhodes already planning for the future after Luton victory

Luton signed off their 2016/17 Midlands Two East South season in style with a 46-24 home win over Stamford on Saturday.

Full back Martin O’Grady mastered a clinical run through the Stamford ranks to open the scoring in front of a capacity home crowd.

Stamford then literally wrestled the lead back from the home team to make it 7-5 in the 24th minute.

However, great play between Adam Harris and Denzel Edwards ensured that Luton were back in front when the referee blew the whistle at 24-7 to signal half time.

Despite a shaky start to the second period, as Stamford looked to come back into the game, fly half Tyler Chant’s regathered kick meant that Luton asserted their authority over the visitors.

Substitute Alex Hill had great strength to push through the defence to touch down in the corner, while Jon Kerr switched to Callum Strachan to score a try.

Hill again made a brilliant contribution late in the game as he assisted Chant who went over or a try of his own as the final whistle went.

Despite the victory, coach Nick Rhodes is already looking forward to next season.

He said: “We are going to set our sights on next year, as we are going to be more professional and are going to be serious about this league and getting promotion.

“We have not put our best team out since the middle of the season.

“We’ve got a few players coming back - so hopefully it will be an exciting season for us.”