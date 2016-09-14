Dees hold off Mens Own to triumph

Dunstablians kicked off their Midlands Three East South season with a hard-fought 11-7 victory at Northampton Mens Own on Saturday.

The visitors were ahead through Peter Thompson’s penalty in a match that was ultimately dominated by the boot.

He then missed another attempt shortly afterwards, before Mens Own scored the first try of the game, with the conversion added for the hosts to move 7-3 in front.

Back came Dees though as Nathan Aris touched down, although Thompson couldn’t add the extras as they retook the lead at 8-7.

Thompston then went on to miss another penalty before successfully kicking the decisive attempt as his side extended their lead to 11-7, with Northampton unable to mount a comeback.

Dunstablians are back in action this weekend when they host St Ives.

The IIs lost their friendly with Enfield Ignatians, going down to a 40-18 defeat, as they entertain Northampton Mens Own this weekend.