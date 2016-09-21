Dees suffer narrowest of defeats to St Ives

Dunstablians went down to a 15-14 defeat at St Ives in their Midlands Three East South clash on Saturday.

The visitors opened the scoring with a penalty for Max Dominy, before Dees hit back as Scott Warren went over, as Kevin Boland added the extras.

However, Boland was then yellow carded and St Ives took advantage to move 10-7 in front as Paul Ashbridge went over, Dominy converting.

In the second period, Peter Thompson missed a penalty for Dees, but they did move ahead as Stuart Hall dotted down, Thompson adding the extras to make it 14-10.

However, St Ives were to win it with a late try for Will Nelson as although they missed the conversion, Dees couldn’t find a late drop goal winner.

Dees aren’t in action this weekend, while the IIIs beat Sharnbrook & Colworth 33-22.