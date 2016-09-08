Park impress in friendly loss ahead of their season opener

Stockwood Park finished their pre-season schedule with a 26-0 defeat against Southern Counties outfit Aylesbury on Thursday night.

In a game of four quarters, both sides looked to play a fast expansive game, as Aylesbury were first to test the defensive qualities, but Park, led by returning captain Jamie Hoque who looked back to his best, held firm.

The first try of the game went to Aylesbury, before Stockwood looked to gain momentum in the game, with fly half James Hankey to the fore.

Park’s new head coach Alan Lane, who took charge for the first time, rang the changes in the second quarter, as tenacious outside centre Martin Rowe returned to put some punch into the midfield, with Frank Daly and Matt Jones providing plenty of ball from the half backs.

Aylesbury took control of the third quarter, with several pieces of individual brilliance from both backs and forwards seeing them score three unanswered tries to lead 26-0.

But after stern words from both coach and captain, the London Road outfit put in a solid final quarter performance and held out.

Speaking afterwards, skipper Hoque said: “I am proud of each and every player who put on Stockwood jersey. Alan and I am in for a selection headache for the first game of the season.”

Stockwood begin their London Two North West campaign at home to London Nigerian on Saturday.