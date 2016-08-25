Plenty of positives as Park are held

Stockwood Park were held to a 20-20 draw by Midlands Two East outfit Olney in their first pre-season friendly of the campaign on Saturday.

Both sides were able to field a mixture of seasoned seniors and upcoming, fresh faces, with the game played in four quarters.

The home side struck first courtesy of tenacious winger Alex Harnett, with Park showing strong ball retention in the lead up to the score.

Olney marched downfield to get back into the game, before two further scores followed in the second quarter, one for either side, with Ben Griffin continuing his great form from last season barrelling over from close range.

The final two quarters saw both sides look at new partnerships, as captain Jamie Hoque rang the changes.

Both sides traded scores in the final quarter as James Pedder and Phil Doherty went over for Park, but they were unable to get the decisive try.

Afterwards, Hoque: “We have been fortunate to retain the bulk of our squad from last season, as well as seeing many of the younger members of the squad step and not be bullied by a seasoned and well drilled Olney side.

“We have been able to take many positives, but I’m sure the lads know there are things we still need to iron out.”

Stockwood start their London Two South season at home to London Nigerians on Saturday, September 10.