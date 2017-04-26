Two signings announced by Dunstable Town

Dunstable Town have made two crucial first team signings ahead of the upcoming season in Australian Ben Abbott and wicketkeeper Ben Wallis.

After a difficult yet rewarding campaign that saw Dunstable stave off relegation in the Herts Championship on the last day whilst romping to the Beds County League Premier Division title, the Lancot Park club have re-signed Australian Abbott, the brother of New South Wales and Sydney Sixers bowler Sean Abbott.

He spent Sundays playing at Dunstable last year scoring a mighty 551 runs in 10 innings with three centuries in the process but will play both Saturdays and Sundays this time.

Back down under Abbott plays First Grade cricket for Parramatta District Cricket Club in the New South Wales Premier League, where brother Sean also plays.

Joining Abbott at Lancot Park is former Southill Park keeper-batsman Wallis, who was in the Southill side that defeated Dunstable in the final of the Bedfordshire T20 final last year.

Wallis joins Dunstable off the back of almost 900 runs last season at an average of 47.16, a season that included five fifties and two hundreds with a best of an unbeaten 125.