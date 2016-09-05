Eleanor’s design is a winner

A 14 year old girl from Dunstable has taken the top prize in an art competiton run by BedfordshirePolice.

Eleanor Clarke took part in the summer contest organised by Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Reduction Team.

The contest launched at the start of the holidays and encouraged under-18s to come up with a design about what policing means to them, and how important it is in their community.

The aim was to get young people to use their free time safely and sensibly, with the winner getting the chance to have their drawing displayed on a non-response community police vehicle.

More than 30 entries were received and reviewed by a panel of judges, including Community Safety Chief Inspector Neill Waring, Sam Sloan, the head of Chiltern Transport Consortium, and the Police and Crime Commissioner Kathryn Holloway.

The panel selected their three favourite designs, with the overall winner being chosen by Deputy Chief Constable Mark Collins.

Sergeant Ben Dimmock, who came up with the idea for the contest, said: “We were pleased to have received so many entries, telling us that lots of young people care about policing in their communities.

“The panel were very impressed with the standard of drawings submitted and had a hard time choosing the winner”.

The winner and two runners-up will be invited to visit police HQ and witness the unveiling of the new car once the design is complete.