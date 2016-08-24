Head over to Rye for Jazz & Blues fest

This weekend the Rye Jazz and Blues Festival will delight music lovers from across the South East with a feast of top class ticketed and free music performances.

The headline concert on Saturday August 27 with UK Queen of Soul Mica Paris has been in high demand and organisers have announced additional standing tickets for this concert at £15.

Acclaimed Jazz singers Liane Carroll and Joe Stilgoe perform together on Monday August 29 and there are a handful of seats still available plus standing tickets just released at £10.

Book through the festival website and tickets may be also available on the door.

Friday August 26 sees Sky Arts guitar stars, Zayn Mohammed and Steve Morrison perform on the outdoor performance stage at the Kino Cinema from 7pm - one of many free events that take place at the festival.

On Friday night you can also experience the coolest Latin Jazz with Hastings-based Jazz Train at the Grapevine Champagne and Jazz Bar from 8pm and Andy Williams performs at La Maison store from 6pm. The Rye Bay Crew swing into the weekend at the Queens Head Rye from 8.30pm.

Saturday August 27 sees a free performance from midday at the Kino outside stage from the Fabulous Brass Funkeys who will play at various locations in Rye. The amazing Brillos take to the Kino stage from 1.30pm and Louis Turpin and his Trio play blues at the Butter Market from 3pm.

Saturday’s feast of vibrant free music continues with Zoe Schwarz Blue Commotion at the Kino stage from 5pm. Free music across both Sunday and Monday takes place at these venues with Cuban band Kandela Mi Son, The Fabulous Red Diesel, Dom Pipkin’s New Orleans edgy band the Ikos and Rod Pooley’s Funky Organ Trio. King Size Slim perform at a free event at the Standard Inn from 4pm.

On Sunday the Rye Lodge Hotel hosts a stunning jazz and champagne event on the terrace from 1-3pm with the superb Dave Barrett Jazz Trio. To book tickets for this event please call 01797 223838 or go to www.ryelodge.co.uk

Wrapping up this amazing weekend of music, on Monday Paul Richards and his Latin Trio perform the coolest Bossa Nova’s and Samba rhythms from midday at the Butter Market. The achingly cool Violet Jive perform outside the Kino and the jazz Funk Giants perform outside Simply Italian both from 3pm.

The old Borough Arms host the Paul Richards Latin Duo at 3.00pm and the Turpin Hubbard Blues Duo see out the weekend in style at the Ship Inn from 4pm.

For more updates or to book go to www.ryejazz.com.